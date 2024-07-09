Minneapolis beach closures announced, water quality monitored

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) has announced it will temporarily close Lake Harriet Southeast Beach, beginning on July 9.

MPRB previously closed Bde Maka Ska North Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach on July 2.

The closures so far are due to high water levels washing E. coli into the lakes from their surroundings, MPRB has said.

There have been no reports of any illness from swimmers at the locations so far, but MPRB says it is closing the locations in an effort to proactively monitor state-specified guidelines. When the levels are within state guidelines, the beaches will re-open.

MPRB will test city lakes throughout the summer to continue to monitor lake water quality, and close beaches when necessary, officials say.

All other MPRB beaches are open and have acceptable bacteria levels, including Bde Maka Ska 32nd Street Beach and Lake Harriet North Beach.