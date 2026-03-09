Metro Transit Police Chief: Dotseth appointed after interim period

The Brief Joseph Dotseth has been named the new chief of police for Metro Transit. Dotseth has nearly 25 years of experience with the department, ranging from a patrol officer to investigator. He takes over the position on a permanent basis after serving in an interim position the last 18 months.



After an 18-month interim period in the position, Joseph Dotseth has been appointed as the permanent chief of police for the Metro Transit Police Department.

Metro Transit Chief of Police

What we know:

The Metropolitan Council says Dotseth has been with the Metro Transit Police Department for nearly 25 years, serving in various roles such as patrol officer and internal affairs investigator.

He has been the interim chief since fall 2024, following the resignation of former chief Ernest Morales III. Morales resigned after an internal investigation began over complaints about his conduct.

The Met Council picked Morales as chief during a nationwide search in 2022.

After an 18-month interim period in the position, Dotseth has been appointed as the permanent chief of police for the Metro Transit Police Department. (FOX 9)

What they're saying:

"Keeping our system safe is a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I am deeply committed to ensuring every person who uses transit feels protected and respected," said Dotseth in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"Chief Dotseth brings a distinguished record of leadership, a deep commitment to public safety, and a genuine understanding of the communities we serve," Met Council regional administrator Ryan O’Connor, said in a statement. "Under his guidance, we are confident that the Metro Transit Police Department will continue to build trust with riders, strengthen partnerships across the region, and uphold the highest standards of professional law enforcement."

What we don't know:

Metro Transit has not yet disclosed any specific goals or initiatives Dotseth plans to implement in the position.