Ernest Morales III out as Metro Transit PD chief after being placed on leave

Ernest Morales III is no longer the Metro Transit police chief after he was placed on leave last month.

What do we know?

A Metropolitan Council spokesperson confirmed to FOX 9 that Morales is no longer an employee.

Back in August, the council confirmed Morales had been placed on leave but was unable to provide further details on the situation.

What's next?

FOX 9 is told Capt. Joseph Dotseth will take over as interim chief.