Minnesota school closings for March 5, 2025

The Brief Spotty rain on Tuesday will transition to accumulating slushy snow in the evening into Wednesday morning. A blizzard warning has been issued for southeastern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro is under a winter storm warning. The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, depending on where you are, while southeastern Minnesota could receive 6 to 8 inches.



If you thought a stretch of high temps in the 40s meant spring was here already – think again.

Winter storm in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

A storm system developing to the south will create occasional rain showers during the day on Tuesday before transitioning to slushy snow Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for southeastern Minnesota, and the Twin Cities metro is under a winter storm warning with wind gusts expected to reach 45+ mph.

Meanwhile, parts of central and southern Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Track the snow storm

What you can do:

FOX 9 will be tracking the storm as it moves in overnight. We will have live coverage through our evening shows and then in the overnight hours starting at 2 a.m.

You can watch all of our local coverage on Wednesday and beyond on FOX Local. Learn how to download it to your smart TV or through Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and other services by clicking here.

School closings in Minnesota

Why you should care:

The impending snow has caused school districts to proactively adjust class schedules, and opt for e-learning days on Wednesday.

Below is a list of current weather-related school closings, delays and early dismissals in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.

