Blizzard Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Lincoln County, Nobles County
10
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Mower County, Fillmore County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Goodhue County, Steele County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Freeborn County, Watonwan County, Rice County, Blue Earth County
Blizzard Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Pepin County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Redwood County, Burnett County, Washburn County, Douglas County
High Wind Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 AM CST, Pipestone County, Rock County, Murray County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 AM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Houston County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 7:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Hennepin County, Dakota County, Chisago County, Washington County, Sibley County, Scott County, Ramsey County, Anoka County, Polk County, Barron County

Minnesota school closings for March 5, 2025

By
Updated  March 4, 2025 6:49pm CST
Education
FOX 9

MN weather: What to expect with Tuesday's rain, snow

A damp Tuesday with occasional showers will transition into slushy accumulating snow by the evening.

The Brief

    • Spotty rain on Tuesday will transition to accumulating slushy snow in the evening into Wednesday morning.
    • A blizzard warning has been issued for southeastern Minnesota, while the Twin Cities metro is under a winter storm warning.
    • The metro could see anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, depending on where you are, while southeastern Minnesota could receive 6 to 8 inches.

(FOX 9) - If you thought a stretch of high temps in the 40s meant spring was here already – think again.

Winter storm in Minnesota

Dig deeper:

A storm system developing to the south will create occasional rain showers during the day on Tuesday before transitioning to slushy snow Tuesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for southeastern Minnesota, and the Twin Cities metro is under a winter storm warning with wind gusts expected to reach 45+ mph.

Meanwhile, parts of central and southern Minnesota are under a winter weather advisory in effect from 6 p.m. Tuesday until 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

Track the snow storm

What you can do:

FOX 9 will be tracking the storm as it moves in overnight. We will have live coverage through our evening shows and then in the overnight hours starting at 2 a.m.

You can watch all of our local coverage on Wednesday and beyond on FOX Local. Learn how to download it to your smart TV or through Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Apple TV, and other services by clicking here.

School closings in Minnesota

Why you should care:

The impending snow has caused school districts to proactively adjust class schedules, and opt for e-learning days on Wednesday.

Below is a list of current weather-related school closings, delays and early dismissals in and around Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Please refresh your page for the latest closings.

