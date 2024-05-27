Multiple Memorial Day weekend shootings left 10 injured in St. Paul area

It was a violent start to the Memorial Day weekend after four separate shootings left at least 10 people injured in the St. Paul area.

The holiday weekend shootings happened within 15 miles of each other. Here's what we know.

North St. Paul shooting

The first shooting happened just before 11 p.m. on Saturday near Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul. Police said a group of people were gathering at the park when shots were fired.

Four people were injured in the shooting, and are being treated at the hospital, law enforcement said. The extent and condition of their injuries is unknown.

People were leaving a graduation party when gunfire erupted nearby. The graduate's father tells FOX 9 that a separate party was happening outdoors, and that is where shots were fired.

"We were actually locked in here until like one in the morning. They told us you cannot leave. This is a crime scene now they did not let us leave until almost 2 in the morning," the graduate's father told FOX 9.

Neighbors told FOX 9 they heard anywhere from 30 to 60 shots fired, from what they believe was an automatic weapon.

North St. Paul police and the Ramsey County Sherriff's Department are currently investigating the shooting, and are looking for possible suspects.

Crosby Farm Park shooting

St. Paul police investigate a shooting near the Watergate Marina. in Crosby Farm Regional Park. (FOX 9)

The second shooting happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Three women were hurt after police say multiple shots were fired during a gathering at Crosby Farm Park, about 20 minutes away from the shooting near Casey Lake Park.

Police say one woman had a gunshot injury to her leg, while another had a gunshot wound to her cheek. The third woman had a hand injury that "could be a graze wound."

Investigators are still working to determine what led to the shooting, and who is responsible.

Drive-by shooting in St. Paul

St. Paul police investigate a shooting that injured three at a graduation party (FOX 9). (FOX 9)

The third shooting happened at 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East. Police say shots were fired from a black SUV going by a home where a graduation party was happening.

At the scene, officers found a woman with a gunshot wound to her leg and another with a graze wound to her head. A man also suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach. The three people were transported to the hospital, but the police did not share their conditions.

1-year-old shot in St. Paul

St. Paul police are also investigating after a 1-year-old boy was brought to Children’s Minnesota Hospital just before 5:30 p.m. on Saturday with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police say the shooting happened in a house on the 1000 block of Fuller Avenue North in St. Paul. Authorities believe the shooting was accidental, but are still working to determine how it happened.

It’s unclear if any of these shootings are connected or if any arrests have been made.