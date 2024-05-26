4 injured in shooting during gathering at a park in North St. Paul

article

Four people were injured after a shooting at Casey Lake Park in North St. Paul Saturday night.

Just before 10:45 p.m., officers responded to the 2100 block of 17th Avenue, near Casey Lake Park, on reports of an assault involving shots fired, according to the North St. Paul Police Department.

Authorities say shots were fired while a group was gathering at the park Saturday evening. Several law enforcement agencies assisted North St. Paul police during the incident.

Four people were injured in the shooting, and are being treated at the hospital, law enforcement said. Authorities didn't say the extent of their injuries.

North St. Paul police and the Ramsey County Sherriff's Department are currently investigating the shooting, and are looking for possible suspects.

No arrests have been made, but police say there is no known threat to the public.

North St. Paul police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to contact them at 651-747-2444.

Law enforcement says more information will be released as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.