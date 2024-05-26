Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul drive-by shooting at graduation party leaves 2 women, 1 man injured

By
Published  May 26, 2024 10:08pm CDT
St. Paul
FOX 9
article

St. Paul police investigate a shooting that injured three at a graduation party (FOX 9).  (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a shooting that injured two women and one man at a graduation party Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East around 7:15 p.m. Officers then found one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, another with a graze wound to her head and a man who was shot in the stomach. They were all taken to the hospital. 

SPPD reports that a graduation party was being held at a home on the block when shots were fired from a black SUV as it drove past. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5858. 