St. Paul drive-by shooting at graduation party leaves 2 women, 1 man injured

The St. Paul Police Department (SPPD) is investigating a shooting that injured two women and one man at a graduation party Sunday night.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in the 1700 block of Rose Avenue East around 7:15 p.m. Officers then found one woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, another with a graze wound to her head and a man who was shot in the stomach. They were all taken to the hospital.

SPPD reports that a graduation party was being held at a home on the block when shots were fired from a black SUV as it drove past.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call investigators at 651-266-5858.