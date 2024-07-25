Fridley teen indicted on 1st-degree murder in fatal shooting of ex-girlfriend

article

An 18-year-old Fridley man has been indicted on first-degree murder in connection to the fatal shooting of his ex-girlfriend in 2023.

Court records filed on Tuesday show a grand jury has indicted Fenan Abdurezak Uso on one count of premeditated first-degree murder in the death of 18-year-old Jayden Lee Kline.

Uso was initially charged with second-degree murder via juvenile petition in Anoka County. He was 17 years old at the time of the alleged offense.

What we know

According to the juvenile petition, police responded to Kline’s house on Dec. 21, 2023, for a report that a person had been struck by a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers found Kline in the street just outside the driveway and noticed a large amount of blood coming from her head. She was transported to the hospital, and authorities say she sustained a gunshot wound and was later pronounced dead.

During the investigation, Uso told law enforcement he went to the mall with his ex-girlfriend, Kline, and they got into an argument. They went back to her house, and she was still upset. While they were in the van outside, he claimed to have pulled out the gun, shot one time, and drove off, charges allege.

Investigators searched the van and said they recovered a handgun that was reported stolen out of Iowa. Uso claimed in an interview he got the firearm the day before from "unknown persons," and he kept it in the center console of the van.

Next steps

The Anoka County Jail roster said Uso was booked into custody on Wednesday.

He is scheduled to make his first court appearance for the indictment Thursday morning.