St. Paul shooting leaves 3 women injured

The St. Paul Police Department said it is investigating a shooting that left three women injured just before 1 a.m.

Police say they responded to a report of a shooting in Crosby Farm Park at the 2500 block of Shepard Road.

Officers then found three injured women and saw that one had a gunshot injury to her leg while another had a gunshot wound to her cheek. Police say the third had a hand injury that "could be a graze wound."

Investigators say they believe there "was a gathering of people" in the area when shots were fired, and they are still working to determine the circumstances as well as who is responsible.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information on the shooting to call investigators at 651-266-5858.