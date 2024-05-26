Expand / Collapse search

St. Paul police: 1-year-old boy accidentally shot in the hand

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  May 26, 2024 7:41pm CDT
Generic Police Lights (FOX 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after a 1-year-old boy arrived at Children's Minnesota Hospital just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to his hand. 

Police say the parents reported that they were at a home near Lexington Parkway when the shooting happened. Officers say they determined the boy was shot at a home in the 1000 block of Fuller Avenue in St. Paul.

Investigators say they believe it was an accidental shooting but are still working to determine how it happened. 