St. Paul police: 1-year-old boy accidentally shot in the hand

The St. Paul Police Department is investigating after a 1-year-old boy arrived at Children's Minnesota Hospital just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Police say the parents reported that they were at a home near Lexington Parkway when the shooting happened. Officers say they determined the boy was shot at a home in the 1000 block of Fuller Avenue in St. Paul.

Investigators say they believe it was an accidental shooting but are still working to determine how it happened.