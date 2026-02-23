Maplewood mall shooting: Gunman sought after fight escalated to gunfire

The Brief A fight led to a shooting at Maplewood Mall on Sunday afternoon. One man was shot in the hip. Authorities are looking for the shooter, with police asking for the public's help. Two juveniles were arrested and booked into jail for third-degree riot.



Authorities are searching for the shooter who opened fire inside Maplewood Mall on Sunday. The shooting sent a man to the hospital.

Man hurt in Maplewood Mall shooting

What we know:

Around 2 p.m. Sunday, a physical fight in the lower concourse of the mall led to a shooting. A man was shot in the hip and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Two juveniles were taken into custody for third-degree riot. But police continue to search for the male shooter.

Anyone with information or video of the shooting is being asked to contact Maplewood police.

What we don't know:

Authorities haven't said what led to the fight or how many people were involved.

What they're saying:

Mall employees told FOX 9 they sheltered in place until police evacuated the mall on Sunday.

"Then the customer told me there was fighting happening in the bathroom from a bunch of high school kids. And that’s right when we heard the shot. Of course, at first everybody was just confused. You can’t really process what happened until after it happens," Miranda Klein, an employee at the mall, said.

The mall closed on Sunday following the shooting. It is expected to reopen on Monday.