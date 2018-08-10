Community leaders denounce vandalism of Maplewood mosque
Community leaders from Maplewood denounce vandals who spray-painted obscene and offensive language on a mosque.
Maple Grove, Minnesota graduate competing in 'So You Think You Can Dance'
A Maple Grove High School graduate is competing in the hit show "So You Think You Can Dance?"
Maplewood drug dealer found guilty of murder in overdose deaths
A drug dealer from Maplewood, Minnesota, was found guilty of murder after several overdose deaths in a series of four trials.
Drug dealers charged with third-degree murder
The trial begins this week for a Maplewood woman accused of selling drugs linked to five deaths.
Maplewood City Council votes to close Stargate nightclub
The Maplewood City Council voted Wednesday morning to keep Stargate Nightclub closed for the time being after recent shootings brought the club back to the forefront.
Maplewood Mayor calls for meeting after Stargate Nightclub shootings
The mayor of Maplewood called to meet up a planned meeting regarding the future of Stargate Nightclub.
Maplewood officer is the niece of slain cop
Maplewood's newest police officer is the niece of slain officer Sgt. Joe Bergeron.