Fatal Brooklyn Center shooting leads to prison sentence

A Hennepin County judge sentenced a man to more than a decade in prison for shooting and killing another man last year.

Lakevin Tiawan Barrow-Newell, 18, was sentenced Monday to 12 and-a-half years (150 months) inside the St. Cloud Correctional Facility for a fatal shooting in April 2023. He was also given credit for 331 days served.

Court records show that Barrow-Newell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent on Feb. 23.

The criminal complaint states that police responded to an area of Unity Avenue North in Brooklyn Center after getting reports of gunfire on April 23, 2023, around 8:53 p.m.

Officers then found a man covered in blood with several gunshot wounds in the street. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Investigators say Barrow-Newell fired the fatal shots in front of 7240 Unity Ave. North then fled in a Kia before trying to destroy evidence.

The criminal complaint states that Barrow-Newell and the victim were riding in a car together around 8 p.m. and had hung around the parking lot and building at Ridgebrook Apartments in Brooklyn Park. Surveillance footage shows the victim and Barrow-Newell going between the apartment complex and the Kia several times throughout the hour before the Kia was seen leaving as the victim started walking down University Avenue North.

The complaint states that around 8:40 p.m., the victim sent a message to his girlfriend that said "I need the other key ASAP."

Surveillance footage then shows the headlights of the Kia spotting the victim around 8:53 p.m., and about 30 seconds later, the Kia speeds off on University Avenue North, according to court records. It’s at that time that police receive calls reporting gunfire, and the footage then shows the Kia return to Ridgebrook Apartments about five minutes later.

The Kia was found the following night in the parking lot of another Brooklyn Park apartment.

During an interview with investigators, Barrow-Newell said that the victim had taken his gun, and when he took it back, they started shooting at each other.