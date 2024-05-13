Minnesota BCA expunges 57K cannabis conviction records

article

The State of Minnesota has sealed more than 57,000 records of low-level cannabis crimes after the passage of the state's marijuana law.

As part of the marijuana legalization bill that passed last year, the state allowed for low-level marijuana offenses to be cleared off an offender's record. Cannabis convictions can sometimes stand in the way of people trying to get licensed for careers like nursing, teaching, and law enforcement.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) had planned to complete the process sometime this summer, ahead of a 2025 deadline, saying Monday it was finished three months ahead of schedule.

"We are pleased to be able to deliver on this legislative priority," BCA Superintendent Drew Evans said. "Minnesotans will see changes to their records immediately and as additional expungements are made in the months and years ahead."

The state will now begin the process of notifying local agencies, so they can expunge their own records. Still ongoing is the process of reviewing felony-level convictions. Under the law, most felony-level convictions are eligible for review by an appointed board.

The Cannabis Expungement Board reviews each case and determines whether the case is eligible for expungement.

The BCA says that the process is expected to take years since each case needs to be reviewed one by one.