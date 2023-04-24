1 killed in Brooklyn Center shooting

article

A man has died after being gunned down on a Brooklyn Center street Sunday night, police said.

Officers responded shortly before 9 p.m. for the report of a shooting along Unity Avenue North near Ponds Drive North. At the scene, police found a victim who had been shot, lying in the street. Police provided first aid until he was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

The shooting is under investigation. The circumstances that led up to the death are not yet known.