Man fatally shot in Northeast Minneapolis Tuesday morning

A man in his 30s was fatally shot in the chest Tuesday morning in Northeast Minneapolis.

Police say that at 8:40 a.m., officers from the 2nd Precinct were called to the 700 Block of Quincy Street NE to assist paramedics who were treating a man who had stopped breathing.

The man had been shot in the chest and had died by the time police arrived, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.

Forensic specialists and detectives responded and began processing the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.



