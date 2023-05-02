Expand / Collapse search
Man fatally shot in Northeast Minneapolis Tuesday morning

By FOX 9 Staff
Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man in his 30s was fatally shot in the chest Tuesday morning in Northeast Minneapolis. 

Police say that at 8:40 a.m., officers from the 2nd Precinct were called to the 700 Block of Quincy Street NE to assist paramedics who were treating a man who had stopped breathing. 

The man had been shot in the chest and had died by the time police arrived, according to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department.       

Forensic specialists and detectives responded and began processing the scene, according to police. 

 The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.


 