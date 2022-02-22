Deshaun Hill shooting: Minneapolis man charged with murder

Prosecutors have filed charges against the man suspected of fatally shooting 15-year-old Deshaun Hill in north Minneapolis.

Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, is facing a charge of second-degree murder (not premeditated) for allegedly shooting Hill in the head on Feb. 9, according to the criminal complaint.

Hill, who was a star athlete and honor roll student at North High, was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died the next day.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed a man matching Fohrenkam's description and Hill passing each other while walking in the opposite directions down a sidewalk by Golden Valley Road, with the two getting close enough to "possibly brush shoulders," according to the complaint. The man police believe to be Fohrenkam then pauses, and three shots ring out, with the suspect then running out of the frame. The two were the only people on the streets at the time, the complaint says.

Three witnesses also reported seeing a man matching Fohrenkam's description at the scene, with two picking Fohrenkam out of a photo lineup. One of the witnesses also told police that Fohrekam told them he was "looking for someone he claimed had stolen his cell phone," moments before the shooting occurred, according to the complaint.

After his arrest, Fohrenkam initially told investigators he was in Wisconsin at the time of the shooting, but when confronted with surveillance footage allegedly showing him at a nearby store the same day, he admitted to being in the area and said he was there looking for the person he suspected of stealing his phone, the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say that detectives believe Fohrenkam has since made jail calls seeking to set up an alibi.

Court records show that Fohrenkam has a lengthy rap sheet, with 10 separate incidents on file from 2010 to 2018, including convictions for assault, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and arson.

Since Hill's death, tributes have poured in for the student-athlete, who started on both the football and basketball teams. Hill was remembered during the North High basketball team's game last Saturday, with players wearing his jersey and presenting a memorial to Hill's family. A tribute concert was also held in his honor at the Capri Theatre in north Minneapolis last Friday, with all proceeds going to his family.