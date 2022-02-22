Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until TUE 9:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County, Wilkin County
8
Winter Storm Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, East Becker County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, Hennepin County, Hubbard County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Morrison County, North Cass County, Pope County, Ramsey County, South Cass County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Wadena County, Washington County, West Becker County, West Otter Tail County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Clay County, Norman County, Traverse County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 12:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Sherburne County, South Aitkin County, South Itasca County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Barron County, Burnett County, Polk County, Washburn County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 10:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County
Wind Chill Warning
from TUE 9:00 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Wilkin County
Winter Storm Warning
until WED 6:00 AM CST, Douglas County

Deshaun Hill shooting: Minneapolis man charged with murder

Published 
Updated 2:01PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Prosecutors have filed charges against the man suspected of fatally shooting 15-year-old Deshaun Hill in north Minneapolis. 

Cody Logan Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, is facing a charge of second-degree murder (not premeditated) for allegedly shooting Hill in the head on Feb. 9, according to the criminal complaint.  

Hill, who was a star athlete and honor roll student at North High, was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died the next day. 

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed a man matching Fohrenkam's description and Hill passing each other while walking in the opposite directions down a sidewalk by Golden Valley Road, with the two getting close enough to "possibly brush shoulders," according to the complaint. The man police believe to be Fohrenkam then pauses, and three shots ring out, with the suspect then running out of the frame. The two were the only people on the streets at the time, the complaint says. 

Three witnesses also reported seeing a man matching Fohrenkam's description at the scene, with two picking Fohrenkam out of a photo lineup. One of the witnesses also told police that Fohrekam told them he was "looking for someone he claimed had stolen his cell phone," moments before the shooting occurred, according to the complaint.  

After his arrest, Fohrenkam initially told investigators he was in Wisconsin at the time of the shooting, but when confronted with surveillance footage allegedly showing him at a nearby store the same day, he admitted to being in the area and said he was there looking for the person he suspected of stealing his phone, the complaint says. The complaint goes on to say that detectives believe Fohrenkam has since made jail calls seeking to set up an alibi. 

Court records show that Fohrenkam has a lengthy rap sheet, with 10 separate incidents on file from 2010 to 2018, including convictions for assault, robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and arson. 

Remembering Deshaun Hill: North High basketball team honors player killed in Minneapolis shooting

A basketball gym in north Minneapolis was packed on Saturday as the basketball team and members of the community showed up in droves to remember Deshaun Hill, a star athlete at North High who was gunned down on Wednesday.

Since Hill's death, tributes have poured in for the student-athlete, who started on both the football and basketball teams. Hill was remembered during the North High basketball team's game last Saturday, with players wearing his jersey and presenting a memorial to Hill's family. A tribute concert was also held in his honor at the Capri Theatre in north Minneapolis last Friday, with all proceeds going to his family. 