Benefit concert held at Capri Theatre in honor of Deshaun Hill

A tribute and celebration of Black culture was held at the Capri Theatre Friday night in honor of Deshaun Hill, who was shot and killed last week in north Minneapolis.

Minnesota Teen Activists hosted the "Black Joy" benefit concert as a way to heal in the wake of so much violence in the community. Performances included gospel, blues, jazz R&B and many more.

"All the different artists were actually more than welcomed and excited to be here to pay respects to Deshaun Hill through the very form of art that our Black community has thrived upon ever since modern day, even past and present, civil rights movement through music. And that's what we're doing today," said Jerome Treadwell, executive director of Minnesota Teen Activists.

All proceeds from the tribute concert went to Deshaun Hill's family.

Minnesota Teen Activists Executive Director Jerome Treadwell spoke at the "Black Joy" tribute concert for Deshaun Hill. (FOX 9)

The Minneapolis Police Department said Friday that investigators need more time before filing charges in connection to the one suspect arrested earlier this week. Prosecutors will have until noon on Tuesday to make a decision on charges, police told FOX 9.