Deshaun Hill shooting: Suspect arrested in death of North High quarterback

A suspect is in custody after Minneapolis North High School quarterback Deshaun Hill was gunned down in north Minneapolis last week, police tell FOX 9.

Few details are currently available on the arrest or the suspect. FOX 9 is expecting to learn more on Thursday from police.

Hill was shot and killed while walking not far from his high school along Penn Avenue last week. He died the following day after being shot in the head.

Since his chilling, tributes have poured in for the star athlete. Hill was remembered during the North High basketball team's game on Saturday, with players wearing his jersey and a memorial being presented to Hill's family. Along with football, Hill also played for the basketball team.

Along with his athletic prowess, Hill was also a star in the classroom and on the honor roll at North High. Hill's funeral is scheduled for next Tuesday.