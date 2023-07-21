Man charged for killing father inside Minnetonka home

A 39-year-old man was charged for killing his father inside their Minnetonka home, claiming "he needed to die," according to court records.

Jacob Joseph Schech, 39, was charged with intentional second-degree murder in connection to the death of his 72-year-old father, Frederick Joseph Schech.

According to court records, a family member called the police on July 19 after finding Frederick’s body on the kitchen floor. Minnetonka police arrived at the home on Holiday Road and spoke with the 911 caller and the man’s son Jacob, who officers noted had blood on his foot and hands.

Inside the home, officers discovered a bloody knife in the kitchen sink and described Frederick as having "trauma to his face and head and lacerations on his face and neck area," charges read. The medical examiner determined he died from multiple blunt force injuries.

Law enforcement did not provide a motive for the attack, but the woman who called 911 told police that earlier in the night, Jacob was drinking alcohol and giving his father a "hard time" while he was working on the pool, charges explained.

"Well, I was going to give him crab legs, and then you know he just needs to die. And mom knows he needs to die, and I would have just let mom handle it," Jacob allegedly told the woman.

She explained to police she heard someone stomping and loud crashes upstairs near the kitchen around 8:30 p.m. When she went upstairs around 1 a.m. after letting the family dog outside, she saw Jacob on the couch.

She asked if he knew where Fredrick was and explained to authorities Fredrick’s wife had called her earlier because Jacob and his father weren’t answering their phone. Jacob initially told her he didn’t know where his father was, but after she found the body, he allegedly told her "he needed to die," charges explained.

Officers at the scene said when they arrived, Jacob did not appear to be upset or emotional "in any way." He was arrested and remains in custody at Hennepin County Jail.

Jacob Schech is scheduled to make his first appearance in court Monday afternoon. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years behind bars.