Minnetonka police investigating death of elderly man, son has since been arrested

MINNETONKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - The Minnetonka Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the discovery of the body of a 72-year-old man on Wednesday morning.

According to a release from the department, officers responded to a 911 call from the residence in the 5000 block of Holiday Road around 1 a.m. At the home, they found the 72-year-old man, who had suffered traumatic injuries and was dead on arrival.

Police have since arrested a 39-year-old man that is believed to be the son of the man deceased.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner responded to the scene and will determine the manner and cause of death at a later date.

The case remains under investigation. Check back for details.