Mall of America shooting: Second extension granted, suspects to be released without charges

Authorities announced Wednesday a second charging extension has been granted for all five suspects in connection to the deadly shooting at the Mall of America on Dec. 23

Suspects will be released at noon Thursday if no charges have been filed at that time. However, they could still be charged at a future date.

Five men are currently in custody for their alleged involvement in the shooting of 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of St. Paul at the Nordstrom store in the mall the day before Christmas Eve. Police said two groups of males got into a fight prior to the shooting.

On Dec. 24, SWAT teams from St. Louis Park, Edina and Minnetonka raided a home at 275 Shelard Parkway in St. Louis Park at 8:40 a.m. and arrested five people on suspicion of second-degree murder: three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men, according to police.

An initial charging extension was granted on Tuesday.