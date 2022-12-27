Mall of America shooting: Charging extension granted to review more evidence

Prosecutors have been granted an extension to file charges against those they believe are responsible for a 19-year-old man's death in a deadly shooting at the Mall of America.

On Tuesday, the Bloomington Police Department announced that a charging extension has been granted as evidence continues to be reviewed. Official charges from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office are due at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 28, for all five suspects, according to the announcement. No additional arrests have been made.

On Dec. 23, Johntae Hudson, 19, of St. Paul was shot and killed outside the Nordstrom store in the Mall of America after police say two groups of males got into a fight.

On Dec. 24, SWAT teams from St. Louis Park, Edina and Minnetonka raided a home at 275 Shelard Parkway in St. Louis Park at 8:40 a.m. and arrested five people on suspicion of second-degree murder: three 17-year-old boys and two 18-year-old men, according to police.

On Monday, mall representatives declined FOX 9's request for an interview regarding future plans for metal detectors and increased mall security, instead releasing the following statement:

In coordination with the Bloomington Police Department, additional security resources have been put into place that are both visible and nonvisible to guests. Our security team works very closely with Bloomington Police, who are onsite. The Mall has industry-leading programs and practices with its extensive system of cameras and highly trained security department with specialized units including K9, bike patrol, and plain clothes officers. Mall of America is a unique property, and we take the safety and security of our guests, team members, and tenants very seriously.

In the last year, the Mall of America has had four incidents involving guns with shots fired three times.