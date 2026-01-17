LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Virtual town hall held on federal agent surge

The Brief ICE operations continue across Minnesota. A judge recently ruled that arrests and chemical agents can not be used as retaliation against peaceful protesters. Lawmakers are holding a hearing to address the surge of federal agents.



Local leaders are addressing the ongoing ICE surge in Minnesota after residents report numerous confrontations with federal agents.

Minnesota lawmakers are holding a virtual town hall in response to the ongoing ICE surge in the state.

