Judge issues restraining order banning ICE retaliation against peaceful protesters

The Brief A temporary restraining order has been granted that will ban federal agents from retaliating against, arresting, detaining, or using chemical irritants against people engaging in peaceful protest. The order bans agents from stopping or detaining drivers and passengers in vehicles who are not interfering with or obstructing federal agents or following them from a safe distance. In the past week, the Minnesota ACLU has also filed a lawsuit against ICE, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and other federal agents alleging constitutional rights violations.



A federal judge in Minnesota has issued a temporary restraining order that will ban federal agents from retaliating against, arresting, detaining, or using chemical irritants against people engaging in peaceful protest.

ICE restraining order granted

What we know:

The order granted late Friday by U.S. District Judge Katherine Menendez bans agents from stopping or detaining drivers and passengers in vehicles who are not interfering with or obstructing federal agents or following them from a safe distance.

The order applies to "all persons who do or will in the future record, observe, and/or protest Operation Metro Surge and related operations that have been ongoing… since Dec. 4, 2025."

The backstory:

Menendez initially declined to bring an immediate end to the ICE surge in Minnesota during a court hearing two days earlier, instead ruling to fast-track arguments in the lawsuit, while demanding federal authorities submit its response by Monday, Jan. 19.

The State of Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul filed the lawsuit and motion for a temporary restraining order in an attempt to bring an end to the ICE surge that is underway in Minnesota.

In its argument, the state cites "harm" brought by the surge, including the shooting of Renee Nicole Good at the hands of an ICE agent a week ago, among other conflicts.

State officials argue the operation isn't about safety or fraud as federal officials claim, but rather political retribution.

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit argues that the recent surge of federal law enforcement officers that has brought at least 2,100 ICE officers and Homeland Security investigators into the state is "unconstitutional and unlawful."

It seeks to end the surge, while also blocking the Trump administration from moving forward any similar actions in Minnesota in the future.

A full copy of the order can be found below:

The other side:

The Department of Homeland Security has repeatedly blasted the state and Minneapolis leaders for protecting criminals in their opposition to ICE.