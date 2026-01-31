Judge orders release of 5-year-old Liam Ramos, father from detention in Texas

The Brief A Texas judge has ruled that 5-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his dad, Adrian Conejo Arias, to be released from detention. Liam and his dad were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Columbia Heights last week. On Monday, the judge stayed any removal or transfer of Liam and his father.



A Texas judge has ordered the release of a 5-year-old boy and his father after the two were detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) in Columbia Heights.

Liam Conejo Ramos and his father, Adrian Conejo Arias, were taken to the Dilley Immigration Processing Center in Dilley, Texas.

Liam Ramos, father to be released

What we know:

U.S. District Judge Fred Biery ruled that Conejo Ramos and Conejo Arias have to be released from detention by Tuesday, Feb. 3.

"The case has its genesis in the ill-conceived and incompetently-implemented government pursuit of daily deportation quotas, apparently even if it requires traumatizing children," Judge Biery said in his ruling.

Judge Biery went on to say in the ruling, "apparent also is the government's ignorance of an American historical document called the Declaration of Independence," regarding the father and son's immigration case.

The judge also said in his ruling that administrative warrants "issued by the executive branch itself" do not pass as probable cause.

On Monday, Judge Biery stayed any removal or transfer of Conejo Ramos and Conejo Arias until the court process played out.

Columbia Heights detainment by ICE

The backstory:

A photo of Liam Conejo Ramos went viral last week as he and his father were detained by ICE officers after arriving home from school in Columbia Heights.

The family's attorney says the family is in the country legally as they pursue a claim for asylum. The attorney says they have shown up for their court hearings and posed no safety threat. The attorney says they were being held for civil immigration violations. The attorney claimed that during the arrest, ICE agents then tried to use the child as 'bait,' walking him up to the family's front door and having him knock on the door, asking to be let in.

The Department of Homeland Security had repeatedly and voraciously disputed this allegation, claiming instead that Ramos had been abandoned by his father, who tried to run away from agents. DHS said ICE officers tried to return the boy to his mother's custody but claimed she refused to take the child. Ultimately, DHS said the father agreed to allow the child to remain with him in custody. DHS also claimed ICE agents cared for the boy during the operation.