Lakeville community mourns teen after fatal scooter crash

Lakeville is grieving, after Maxwell Robert Wilson died in the hospital on Wednesday.

The 14-year-old was hospitalized after a scooter crash on Monday afternoon. Just after 3 p.m., a woman driving a car collided with Max on a scooter. The crash happened at the intersection of 179th Street and Granby Lane. Investigators believe the car was traveling west, while the scooter crossed from south to north. Traffic going from south to north has stop signs, while traffic on 179th Street does not stop.

"I can’t imagine what his parents are going through, and his siblings," Mayor Hellier said. "My heart just goes out to them and our community... our community grieves with Max’s family."

On the last day of the school year for many Lakeville students, after classes let out, classmates held hands at an impromptu memorial site.

Then, later on Wednesday night, local faith leaders organized an opportunity for grieving neighbors to come together at a candlelight vigil in Steve Mishaud park.

A student at Lakeville’s Century Middle School, Max is remembered as a kid with a big heart who liked to help others. In his final act, his organs were donated to save the lives of those in need.

"I just cannot thank their family enough [for making] that courageous decision to be organ donors," Mayor Hellier said.

