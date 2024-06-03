Teen riding scooter seriously hurt in Lakeville crash

article

A teen boy was critically injured after he was hit by a car while riding a motorized scooter in Lakeville on Thursday evening.

According to Lakeville police, officers responded to an accident involving a pedestrian at the intersection of 179th Street and Granby Lane.

Police say the woman driving the car was heading westbound on 179th Street when she collided with the teen on the scooter, who was crossing the street. There are stop signs in the north and southbound directions at the intersection, but not the west and eastbound directions.

The teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, law enforcement said.

The woman driving the car was not injured.