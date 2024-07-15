Lakefront Music Fest 2025 announces Miranda Lambert, Foreigner headliners

article

Fresh off the heels of the year’s show, Prior Lake’s popular Lakefront Music Festival has announced its 2025 headliners in Miranda Lambert, Foreigner and Loverboy.

The Prior Lake Rotary says Foreigner (sans Lou Gramm) with Loverboy will play on Friday, July 11, 2025, followed by Lambert on July 12 at its historic Lakefront Park location. Tickets are available now.



The longstanding two-day music festival typically has one night geared toward country fans, and the other toward rock and roll.

This year celebrated its 15th anniversary with a lineup featuring BTO and Pat Benatar on July 13, followed by Dierks Bentley and Elle King on July 14 doing sets that had to be adjusted due to rain.

The festival bills itself as, "the Twin Cities’ longest-running music festival," and was created and produced by the Prior Lake Rotary Club, with the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community (SMSC) and Mystic Lake Casino Hotel as partners.

"The continued support from our fans and community allows us to secure top-tier acts and produce an event which positively impacts several organizations," said event director Michelle Jirik in a statement accompanying the announcement.