Prior Lake's Lakefront Music Fest reveals country night lineup

The Prior Lake Rotary announced the lineup for next year's Lakefront Music Fest country night.

The two-day music festival has one rock night and one country night. The country night will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2024, at 5 p.m. at Prior Lake's Lakefront Park.

Country star Dierks Bentley will headline with Elle King and Morgan Evans, and tickets are now on sale.

Concertgoers can purchase a weekend package that will give them admission to both nights for $100. If you just want to go one of the nights, general admission tickets range from $75 to $100. There are also various VIP and Pit passes available for purchase.

The Prior Lake Rotary shares ticket sales from the festival with nonprofit organizations including Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools’ Laker Athletic Booster Club, Patrons of the Arts and Activities and Parents, Teachers and Children.

The first night of the festival, rock night, will be on Friday, July 12, 2024, at 5 p.m. The lineup has yet to be announced.