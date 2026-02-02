Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby rescheduled for March due to lack of snow

article

The Brief The Lake Minnetonka Klondike Dog Derby has been rescheduled from Feb. 14 to March 7. The event needs more snow for safe racing conditions, organizers say. The annual 40-mile race starts and ends in Excelsior and takes place on Lake Minnetonka.



Organizers of the Lake Minnetonka Klondike Derby have postponed the race until early March in hopes of more snowfall.

Date change for the Klondike Dog Derby

The backstory:

The race, originally set for Feb. 14, has been moved to March 7 to ensure adequate snow for the mushers and their dogs, according to a Monday press release from race officials.

"We have wonderfully thick ice and plenty of cold weather! We just need more snow for mushers to be able to slow or if need be, stop their teams while on the lake," says Klondike Dog Derby Co-Founder, Vice President and Race Director Bethany Hway. "Given historical weather patterns, we anticipate receiving plenty of snow by March 7 and look forward to having the race then."

Preparations remain underway despite the date change, organizers said. The 40-mile race starts and ends in Excelsior and takes place on Lake Minnetonka. Pre-race events for the weekend begin on March 6, with the main race scheduled for March 7. The full schedule is available online.