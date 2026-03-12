Minnesota Vikings sign Kyler Murray to 1-year contract

article

The Brief The Minnesota Vikings and Kyler Murray have agreed to terms on a contract for the 2026 season. Murray comes to the Vikings in free agency after being released by the Arizona Cardinals at the start of the league year on Wednesday. Murray's move to Minnesota likely means he's the 2026 starter, and J.J. McCarthy is likely the back-up.



Former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will join the Minnesota Vikings for the 2026 season.

The Vikings announced Thursday they've signed Murray to a one-year deal. Murray, who is entering his eighth NFL season, was released by the Cardinals at the start of free agency on Wednesday.

Murray reacted to the news with a post on social media.

Vikings land Kyler Murray

What we know:

According to Tom Pelissero with NFL Network, Murray's contract includes a no-tag clause. Murray is due $36.8 million this season, and the Cardinals are paying all but the minimum salary of that.

Murray reportedly flew into Minneapolis Wednesday night, and spent most of Thursday meeting with the Vikings' brass at TCO Performance Center.

What we don't know:

It remains to be seen if Murray will be the 2026 starter, or if the competition will be open and if J.J. McCarthy will get a legitimate chance to compete for the job. McCarthy went 6-4 as a starter in his first full season, but missed seven starts due to an ankle sprain, concussion and fracture on his throwing hand.

The backstory:

Murray was released by the Cardinals when the new league year began on Wednesday, despite Murray's contract that guaranteed him $36.8 million in guaranteed money this year.

Dig deeper:

Murray is one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the NFL. In 2024, he reached a top speed of 21.27 mph on a 50-yard touchdown run, the fastest speed by a quarterback since Murray entered the league in 2019.

At 5-10, Murray is also the smallest quarterback next to Panthers quarterback Bryce Young.

Injury concerns

By the numbers:

Murray was productive in Arizona, scoring 121 passing touchdowns and 32 rushing touchdowns over seven seasons. However, his biggest issue was health. Since 2022, he has missed 27 games.

In 2022, he tore his ACL in week 14, causing him to miss the remainder of the season. He started the following season on the PUP list and missed the first nine games. He was able to play all 17 games in 2024. However, last year, he suffered a foot injury that forced him to miss 12 games.

McCarthy's future?

What's next:

It's still unclear what the signing will mean for J.J. McCarthy's future with the team.

McCarthy showed signs of promise last year with Minnesota but, like Murray, struggled with injuries behind a suspect offensive line. Speaking last week on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL insider Tom Pelissero said that, no matter who the Vikings signed, the starting quarterback job was McCarthy's to lose.

"No matter who the Vikings bring in," said Pelissero. "Anybody else who's coming in is going to have to beat out JJ McCarthy. And what they're hoping and what they are optimistic about is a competitive environment that is going to bring out the best in J.J."