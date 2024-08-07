JD Vance to hold rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin: How to watch

Former President Donald Trump's running mate JD Vance will hold a campaign rally in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on Wednesday.

How to watch

Vance's campaign event is expected to begin around 1 p.m. CT. You can watch it live in the player above and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

Vance announced his rally in Eau Claire after Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign announced she and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, would be holding a rally in Eau Claire the same day. Harris and Walz are expected to deliver remarks around 1:20 p.m. CT. You can watch that here.

Dig deeper

Vance held a rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday and is expected to speak in Shelby Township, Michigan, on Wednesday morning. Afterward, he'll head to Raleigh and Oakboro, North Carolina on Thursday.

His campaign stops mirror Harris' and Walz's battleground state tour as Republicans and Democrats hope to win the White House this November.