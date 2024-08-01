Kamala Harris, her running mate campaigning in Wisconsin next week

article

Vice President Kamala Harris and her not-yet-announced running mate will bring their battleground state tour to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, next week.

What we know

Harris' campaign announced the battleground tour will run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10, and feature stops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Research Triangle in North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada.

Harris and her running mate will be in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in the "early afternoon" on Aug. 7, according to a press release. No other details have been provided.

Who is Harris' running mate?

Harris is running to be the Democratic nominee for president after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

She is expected to announce her running mate early next week. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been reported to be on the short list of her vice presidential candidates.