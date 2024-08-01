Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris, her running mate campaigning in Wisconsin next week

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  August 1, 2024 7:29am CDT
Kamala Harris
FOX 9
article

US Vice President and 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris smiles as she takes the podium to speak at a campaign rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 30, 2024. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty I

Expand

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (FOX 9) - Vice President Kamala Harris and her not-yet-announced running mate will bring their battleground state tour to Eau Claire, Wisconsin, next week. 

What we know

Harris' campaign announced the battleground tour will run from Aug. 6 through Aug. 10, and feature stops in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Detroit, Michigan; Research Triangle in North Carolina; Savannah, Georgia; Phoenix, Arizona; and Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Harris and her running mate will be in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, in the "early afternoon" on Aug. 7, according to a press release. No other details have been provided. 

READ MORE: Gov. Walz kicked off Harris campaign's 'weird' attack line

Who is Harris' running mate?

Harris is running to be the Democratic nominee for president after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race. 

She is expected to announce her running mate early next week. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been reported to be on the short list of her vice presidential candidates

What happens if Gov. Walz is picked as Harris's VP?

Gov. Tim Walz is on the short list for Vice President Kamala Harris' vice presidential pick, what happens if he is picked? FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has the story.