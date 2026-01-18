Jake Lang saved by woman who drove him away from counterprotesters in Minneapolis

article

The Brief A woman shared her story after she and her friend saved a man who jumped into a car with them to escape from a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis. The man, identified as far-right influencer Jake Lang, who was pardoned by President Trump after allegedly assaulting officers at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, appeared injured as he ran from counter-protesters. The woman said she disagrees with what Lang stands for, but that he should not have been attacked.



Jake Lang jumps into woman's car to escape protesters

What they're saying:

Daye Gottsche was a passenger in her friend's car when they were driving to a bar in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday.

They were at a red light when they saw a man who was bleeding and being chased by a large crowd of people.

"So we stopped and all of a sudden this bloody man that I had never seen before just walks up to our car and is like begging us to let him in. Like he's in need of help," Daye said.

After letting him in, Daye said a large crowd surrounded their vehicle and continued attacking Jake Lang. Daye said, "they trying to pull him out of and damaged the car's taillight."

"Once they surrounded, I remember looking back at him, and I was like, ‘What the f--- did you do?’" Daye recalled. "I was in the front seat like, 'Oh, help, like I don't know this man.'"

Daye said after some in the crowd opened the car's rear doors to kick Lang, others then made a pathway for them to leave. The car only made it two blocks before the women decided not to go any farther.

"We made it very clear we do not support the type of man he is," Daye said. "The only commentary that he would say is like, Trump saved his life, and that he was, 'a bad boy.’ And it's like the cringiest thing I think I've actually ever heard anybody say in my life."

They then parked, and Jake Lang stepped out before getting into another vehicle.

The aftermath

What they're saying:

Daye said the response online has been positive overall.

"Honestly, I've kinda gotten a lot of support overall," Daye said. "I feel like, you know, obviously this is a bad man, like not someone that we agree with and not someone we want in our state, but us giving him the kind of attention that he got yesterday and us, you know, getting violent and aggressive, is not the answer because that's what our federal government wants so that they can, you know, put in place the Insurrection Act."

President Trump mobilizes military

The backstory:

According to a FOX News report, U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specializes in cold-weather and mountain warfare, has given prepare to deploy orders. The Washington Post was first to report the Pentagon's readiness.

READ MORE: President Trump preparing 1,500 troops for mobilization to Minnesota amid anti-ICE protests

On Thursday, President Trump said invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. military was an option if Minnesota leaders don't crack down on anti-ICE protesters who are allegedly harassing agents.