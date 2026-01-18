President Trump preparing 1,500 troops for mobilization to Minnesota amid anti-ICE protests

The Brief President Donald Trump is preparing as many as 1,500 troops to deploy to Minnesota as ongoing anti-ICE protests continue in the state. The Minnesota National Guard says it's on standby if needed to assist local law enforcement. Tensions remain high after an ICE agent fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7. On Jan. 14, an ICE agent shot a Venezuelan man attempting to flee a traffic stop who then attacked the agent with a shovel.



President Donald Trump's administration is preparing as many as 1,500 troops for mobilization to Minnesota as protests continue amid immigration enforcement operations in the state.

This comes as the Minnesota National Guard is on standby to provide assistance to local law enforcement, if needed, due to anti-ICE protests in the Twin Cities.

Troop mobilization

The backstory:

According to a FOX News report, U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska and specializes in cold-weather and mountain warfare, has given prepare to deploy orders. The Washington Post was first to report the Pentagon's readiness.

On Thursday, President Trump said invoking the Insurrection Act to deploy U.S. military was an option if Minnesota leaders don't crack down on anti-ICE protesters who are allegedly harassing agents.

National Guard on standby

What we know:

The Minnesota National Guard posted a photo on social media Saturday that they are on standby if needed in the aftermath of ongoing immigration enforcement operations across the state. They’re ready to assist local law enforcement and public safety agencies as necessary.

Two men were posed Saturday wearing bright yellow fests and in front of military vehicles. The National Guard says if their members are activated, they will be wearing reflective vests, like the ones seen in the photo, to distinguish them from other agencies in similar uniforms.

"These Minnesota National Guardsmen live, work, and serve in our state, and are focused on protecting life, preserving property, and ensuring Minnesotans can safely exercise their First Amendment rights."

Governor Tim Walz responds

What they're saying:

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz responded Saturday with the following statement, as protesters gathered in downtown Minneapolis.

"Stay safe and stay peaceful today. Our public safety team has the resources, coordination, and personnel on the ground to maintain public safety and respond if needed. Thanks to local law enforcement for keeping the peace."

Walz and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey have made public their frustration with ICE and President Trump about their ongoing presence in Minnesota. Trump has thousands of ICE against in the Twin Cities for "Operation Metro Surge," which aims to remove people who have committed serious crimes and are in Minnesota unlawfully.

Protests after two ICE-related shootings

Big picture view:

Tensions have been high in the Twin Cities since ICE agents came to the area for immigration enforcement operations. There were more protests after the Jan. 7 fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE agent in south Minneapolis. Federal agents were conducting an investigation when Good’s vehicle was blocking the road. She was told to get out of her vehicle, attempted to flee and was shot by an officer who ICE officials say was fearing for his life.

On Jan. 14, an ICE agent shot a man from Venezuela who authorities say was fleeing a traffic stop. During an attempted arrest, the man and two others started attacking the officer with a shovel or broom in north Minneapolis. Fearing for his life, the ICE agent shot the man, while the other two fled into a nearby apartment.

The incident sparked a night of protests near the scene.

Gov. Walz has not yet activated the National Guard, but they are ready if need be. The National Guard was last active during the trial of Derek Chauvin in 2021, the former Minneapolis police officer who was convicted of murdering George Floyd on Memorial Day in 2020.