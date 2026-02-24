Interstate 394 closing in both directions this weekend: What to know

The Brief Interstate 394 will be closed in both directions this weekend between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis. The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday, and ends at 5 a.m. Monday. MnDOT says construction crews are working on a total of 34 ramps and bridges throughout the stretch,



More work on Interstate 394 between downtown Minneapolis and the western suburbs will close the stretch of highway completely this weekend.

I-394 closing

What we know:

Both directions of I-394 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday, and re-open at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.

MnDOT says construction crews are working on a total of 34 ramps and bridges throughout the stretch, during which there will also be intermittent lane closures on I-94 in Minneapolis.

You can learn more about project details on the MnDOT project page here.

Dig deeper:

Beginning on Feb. 22, westbound I-394 began a reduction to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Hwy 100.

What's next:

Nightly through November, MnDOT also warns drivers to expect intermittent lane closures on I-394 in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Hwy 100, as well as, lane closures on I-94 in both directions between the Lowry Hill Tunnel and Hwy 55.

Drivers can also expect ramp closures throughout the construction.