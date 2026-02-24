Expand / Collapse search

Interstate 394 closing in both directions this weekend: What to know

By
Published  February 24, 2026 5:22pm CST
Traffic
FOX 9
Freezing rain creating icy roads in metro area

Freezing rain creating icy roads in metro area

Traffic is moving slowly across the Twin Cities as multiple crashes have been reported due to icy road conditions following the freezing rain. FOX 9 traffic anchor Lauren Andrego has the latest on road conditions. 

The Brief

    • Interstate 394 will be closed in both directions this weekend between Highway 100 and downtown Minneapolis.
    • The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday, and ends at 5 a.m. Monday.
    • MnDOT says construction crews are working on a total of 34 ramps and bridges throughout the stretch,

(FOX 9) - More work on Interstate 394 between downtown Minneapolis and the western suburbs will close the stretch of highway completely this weekend.

I-394 closing

What we know:

Both directions of I-394 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday, and re-open at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.

MnDOT says construction crews are working on a total of 34 ramps and bridges throughout the stretch, during which there will also be intermittent lane closures on I-94 in Minneapolis.

You can learn more about project details on the MnDOT project page here.

Dig deeper:

Beginning on Feb. 22, westbound I-394 began a reduction to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Hwy 100.

What's next:

Nightly through November, MnDOT also warns drivers to expect intermittent lane closures on I-394 in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Hwy 100, as well as, lane closures on I-94 in both directions between the Lowry Hill Tunnel and Hwy 55.

Drivers can also expect ramp closures throughout the construction.

The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

TrafficMnDOT