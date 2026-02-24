Interstate 394 closing in both directions this weekend: What to know
(FOX 9) - More work on Interstate 394 between downtown Minneapolis and the western suburbs will close the stretch of highway completely this weekend.
I-394 closing
What we know:
Both directions of I-394 will be closed starting at 10 p.m. Friday, and re-open at 5 a.m. Monday, March 2.
MnDOT says construction crews are working on a total of 34 ramps and bridges throughout the stretch, during which there will also be intermittent lane closures on I-94 in Minneapolis.
You can learn more about project details on the MnDOT project page here.
Dig deeper:
Beginning on Feb. 22, westbound I-394 began a reduction to two lanes between downtown Minneapolis and Hwy 100.
What's next:
Nightly through November, MnDOT also warns drivers to expect intermittent lane closures on I-394 in both directions between downtown Minneapolis and Hwy 100, as well as, lane closures on I-94 in both directions between the Lowry Hill Tunnel and Hwy 55.
Drivers can also expect ramp closures throughout the construction.
The Source: Information provided by the Minnesota Department of Transportation.