Indoor dining to resume at bars, restaurants in Minnesota
(FOX 9) - Indoor dining will resume in a limited capacity at bars and restaurants across Minnesota next as Gov. Tim Walz rolls back some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.
In a live address on Wednesday, Walz announced he was ending his ban on indoor dining, which had been in place since Nov. 21.
The governor’s new executive order will allow:
- Indoor dining at 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people
- Six people per table, with 6 feet of distance between tables
- Bar seating, with no more than two people per party
- Reservations required, and a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.
Restaurant owners are now working to order food and alcohol to serve customers while trying to bring back staff they had to lay off during the shutdown.
