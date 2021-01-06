Indoor dining to resume at bars, restaurants in Minnesota

Indoor dining will resume in a limited capacity at bars and restaurants across Minnesota next as Gov. Tim Walz rolls back some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions.

In a live address on Wednesday, Walz announced he was ending his ban on indoor dining, which had been in place since Nov. 21.

The governor’s new executive order will allow:

Indoor dining at 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people

Six people per table, with 6 feet of distance between tables

Bar seating, with no more than two people per party

Reservations required, and a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Restaurant owners are now working to order food and alcohol to serve customers while trying to bring back staff they had to lay off during the shutdown.

READ NEXT: Walz eases restrictions on indoor dining, entertainment venues