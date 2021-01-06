Expand / Collapse search

Indoor dining to resume at bars, restaurants in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - Indoor dining will resume in a limited capacity at bars and restaurants across Minnesota next as Gov. Tim Walz rolls back some of the state’s COVID-19 restrictions. 

In a live address on Wednesday, Walz announced he was ending his ban on indoor dining, which had been in place since Nov. 21. 

The governor’s new executive order will allow: 

  • Indoor dining at 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people
  • Six people per table, with 6 feet of distance between tables
  • Bar seating, with no more than two people per party
  • Reservations required, and a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Restaurant owners are now working to order food and alcohol to serve customers while trying to bring back staff they had to lay off during the shutdown.

