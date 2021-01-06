Walz eases restrictions on indoor dining, entertainment venues

Gov. Tim Walz is ending his ban on indoor dining and will allow indoor entertainment venues to reopen starting Monday as coronavirus infection rates improve in Minnesota.

Walz will announce the changes in a live address at 2 p.m., after which he will take questions from reporters.

Walz is rolling back the restrictions to levels from early November, before he shut down thousands of businesses across the state to deal with a virus surge that month. Those current closure orders will end Sunday night.

Indoor dining resumes at bars and restaurants

According to the governor's office and those familiar with Walz's plans, the governor's new order will allow:

Indoor dining at 50% capacity, with no more than 150 people

Six people per table, with 6 feet of distance between tables

Bar seating, with no more than two people per party

Reservations required, and a curfew will be in effect from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Indoor entertainment venues to reopen in limited capacity

Walz is also allowing hundreds of indoor entertainment venues to reopen Monday at 25% capacity in each area of the venue. That includes movie theaters, museums performance venues and bowling alleys.

Wedding receptions and private parties can restart under a capacity cap for each venue.

Spectators allowed at sporting events

Spectators will again be allowed at sporting events, though attendance will be capped. For outdoor events, 250 people will be allowed. For indoor events, the venue's capacity limit will dictate attendance.

Restrictions loosen for pools, gyms

Pools can reopen at 25% capacity. Gyms must stay at 25% capacity, though the overall maximum is raised to 150 people. Group classes can have 25 people starting Monday, though they must stay 9 feet apart.

No overall maximum capacity for places of worship

Walz is ending his limit on the number of people allowed on places of worship, though they must remain under 50% capacity.

Infections, hospitalizations and deaths surged in November across the upper Midwest, including Minnesota. The state's hospitals hit a peak of 1,864 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Nov. 29. As of Tuesday, 817 people were hospitalized with the virus.