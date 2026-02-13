Immigration officers investigated over shooting of Venezuelan man in Minneapolis

The Brief A protest was sparked in north Minneapolis on Jan. 14, 2026, following a traffic stop performed by an ICE agent that escalated to the shooting of Julio Sosa-Celis, 24, a Venezuelan national. Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, 26, was also arrested in its aftermath. Both were charged with assaulting a federal agent in the following days. However, a motion filed in U.S. District Court of Minnesota on Feb. 11 by the DOJ seeks to drop charges, citing "newly discovered evidence in this matter is materially inconsistent with the allegations in the complaint affidavit." On Friday, ICE Director Todd Lyons said the agency has opened a joint probe into officers’ actions, after video evidence revealed "sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements."



Following the decision by the Department of Justice (DOJ) to drop charges against two Venezeulan men following an immigration agent shooting one of them after an altercation in north Minneapolis on Jan. 14, federal authorities have reportedly opened a criminal investigation into whether two immigration officers lied under oath about what happened.

What we know:

ICE Director Todd Lyons said Friday that the agency has opened a joint probe with the DOJ after video evidence revealed "sworn testimony provided by two separate officers appears to have made untruthful statements."

The officers, who have not yet been identified despite calls for transparency from both the public and Minnesota officials, have reportedly been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

In court filings following the shooting, the ICE officers' accounts of the moments before the shooting occurred have differed significantly from testimony from the two defendants and multiple eyewitnesses.

Depending on the investigation’s findings, the officers could ultimately face termination from the department, in addition to criminal prosecution.

What they're saying:

"The men and women of ICE are entrusted with upholding the rule of law and are held to the highest standards of professionalism, integrity and ethical conduct," Lyons said on Friday in a statement to FOX 9. "Violations of this sacred sworn oath will not be tolerated. ICE remains fully committed to transparency, accountability, and the fair enforcement of our nation’s immigration laws."

Speaking with FOX 9, Aljorna's attorney, Fred Goetz, says it has always been the defense position that there was no assault, and that "the guys were running away" from the agent when Sosa-Celis was shot.

"The prosecutor’s office did the right thing. They realized the evidence was completely different than what the agent claimed it was," Goetz told FOX 9. "And so, I think they exhibited integrity and professionalism, and they did the right thing by dismissing the case with prejudice, so Mr. Aljorna can never be charged in this case again.

The backstory:

State investigators say Minneapolis police responded to the 600 block of 24th Avenue North just before 7 p.m.

Initial reporting detailed federal agents were pursuing a man in a vehicle who had crashed into a snowbank. The man then ran to a nearby home, where a pursuing agent caught up with him and attempted to make an arrest.

An "altercation" between the agent and suspect then ensued, which led to two other people arriving from a nearby apartment, and all three attacking the officer – one armed with a broomstick, according to DHS.

"After officers reached the person, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer," DHS later said in a statement.

Occurring only one week after the shooting death of Renee Good in south Minneapolis, community members then rallied to protest the immigration enforcement officials involved.

State investigators were able to recover a plastic shovel and photographed the scene before leaving the area that night.

A search warrant was served on Wednesday, Jan. 21, with the BCA saying its personnel recovered a broom, a shell casing and a bullet in the process.

Julio Sosa-Celis, 24, a Venezuelan national, was taken to the hospital for treatment of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, while Alfredo Alejandro Aljorna, 26, was also arrested in its aftermath. Both were charged with assaulting a federal immigration agent.

Charges dropped

Dig deeper:

U.S. District Court Judge Paul A. Magnuson dismissed the case with prejudice, meaning the charges cannot be resubmitted at a later time.

Neither Aljorna and Sosa-Celis had violent criminal records at the time the shooting occurred.