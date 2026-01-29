Expand / Collapse search

LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Border czar to give first update

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  January 29, 2026 5:50am CST
    • White House Border Czar Tom Homan is giving his first update on ICE operations in Minnesota since taking over for Gregory Bovino.
    • Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Immigration operations continue in Minnesota on Thursday. White House Border Czar Tom Homan is scheduled to provide his first update since taking over Operation Metro Surge at 7 a.m. 

Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below. Watch FOX 9 live in the player above. Coverage of additional live events can be watched in the player below.

5:45 a.m. - Border Czar Tom Homan to give first update

White House Border Czar Tom Homan is scheduled to hold a press conference at 7 a.m. on Thursday. 

He recently took over ICE operations in Minnesota from Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino. 

Homan has met with state and local officials since his arrival earlier this week, including Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara and St. Paul Mayor Kaohly Her.

Governor Walz talks ICE operations in Minnesota in FOX 9 sitdown

Governor Walz talks ICE operations in Minnesota in FOX 9 sitdown

FOX 9's Corin Hoggard sat down Wednesday with Minnesota Governor Tim Walz to talk about the ongoing ICE operations in the state, and what the next steps forward are. Walz says he remains cautious about any changes in ICE operations, and supports targeted operations against violent criminals. Walz spoke on the phone with President Trump on Monday about the situation.

