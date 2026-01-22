LIVE UPDATES | ICE in Minnesota: Federal authorities to give update on surge

The Brief The immigration enforcement surge in Minnesota continues Thursday, with Vice President JD Vance slated to speak in Minneapolis. Find live updates on ICE operations in Minnesota below.



The surge of immigration enforcement in Minnesota continues on Thursday, with updates from ICE officials, Vice President JD Vance expected and the Minnesota Department of Corrections expected.

This comes as the Trump administration claims the State of Minnesota is not cooperating with federal immigration officials. However, Minnesota officials argue otherwise. State prison leaders say they always coordinate with ICE when releasing inmates.

7:20 a.m. - Federal officials to prove updates

Federal officials will be in Minnesota on Thursday to provide updates on the ICE surge.

At 9 a.m., Border Patrol Commander Greg Bovino and ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations leader Marcos Charles will hold a joint news conference on operations in Minneapolis.

Then, Thursday morning, Vice President JD Vance is traveling to Minneapolis to speak about ICE operations and hold a round table. The timing of this event is unclear, but you can watch it live in the player above and here.

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Department of Corrections is expected to hold a news conference on ICE detainers at 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

7 a.m. - Feds must honor constitutional rights, Sen. Latz says

Sen. Ron Latz (DFL-St. Louis Park) released a statement Thursday morning, saying federal authorities must honor constitutional rights of all Minnesotans, even detainees.

Here's his full statement:

"Every Minnesotan, regardless of immigration status, has rights outlined in our Constitution that include the right against unreasonable search and seizure, the right to due process, and the right to seek counsel. Federal agents and officials swore an oath to honor and uphold our Constitution, and I’m calling on them to do so," said Sen. Latz. "If federal partners are violating this oath and depriving Minnesotans of these rights, they must be held accountable to the full extent of the law."