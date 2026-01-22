ICE in Minnesota: Use of force, home entries under legal scrutiny

The Brief Federal agents are reportedly facing dangerous crowds and sometimes use force during immigration enforcement operations. Courts have set boundaries on handling protests and entering homes, but observers question whether ICE is following all rules. The state attorney general’s office is gathering details on warrantless entries.



Federal agents are encountering challenging situations with crowds during a surge, leading to the use of force in some cases.

Federal agents face dangerous crowds

What we know:

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino reported that a crowd followed him and his agents, becoming violent at their last stop. In response, they used chemical munitions to clear the area.

A federal judge had ruled that ICE couldn't use tear gas or pepper spray on peaceful protesters. However, another judge temporarily halted this ruling before the incident in the East Isles neighborhood, and Bovino stated that it did not alter their approach.

The policy on home entries

Why you should care:

ICE's policy allowing forced entry into homes without a judicial warrant is under scrutiny. Marcos Charles, ICE Associate Director, claimed that they only enter homes during hot pursuits with criminal or administrative arrest warrants, which courts have deemed justified.

But administrative warrants are only reviewed by ICE supervisors, not judges. Courts have consistently ruled against using them to forcefully enter homes, but agents reportedly did so at ChongLy Thao’s St. Paul house days after a judge deemed it unconstitutional in a similar case.

Dr. David Schultz, a law professor, emphasized that this practice contradicts constitutional law and judicial rulings requiring a judicial warrant.

What they're saying:

"It goes against an enormous body of constitutional law and judicial rulings, including by the Supreme Court, that are unequivocally clear that you need a judicial warrant," he said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many warrantless entries have occurred and what specific actions the state attorney general’s office might take.