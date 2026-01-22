ICE in Minnesota: Use of force, home entries under legal scrutiny

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Wilkin County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
10
Extreme Cold Warning
until SUN 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, Clay County, West Becker County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, Hubbard County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, East Becker County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Nicollet County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Rice County, Redwood County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 9:00 AM CST, Rock County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Lincoln County, Cottonwood County, Nobles County, Murray County, Lyon County, Pipestone County, Jackson County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Meeker County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Hennepin County, Washington County, Kandiyohi County, Scott County, Renville County, Barron County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North St. Louis County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County, Koochiching County, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

ICE in Minnesota: Use of force, home entries under legal scrutiny

By
Published  January 22, 2026 6:00pm CST
Immigration
FOX 9
Examining federal agents' use-of-force procedures

Examining federal agents' use-of-force procedures

Observers are questioning if ICE agents are following the rules of engagement set by courts, while federal authorities say they are facing dangerous crowds during their operations. FOX 9's Corin Hoggard has the full report. 

The Brief

    • Federal agents are reportedly facing dangerous crowds and sometimes use force during immigration enforcement operations.
    • Courts have set boundaries on handling protests and entering homes, but observers question whether ICE is following all rules.
    • The state attorney general’s office is gathering details on warrantless entries.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Federal agents are encountering challenging situations with crowds during a surge, leading to the use of force in some cases.

Federal agents face dangerous crowds

What we know:

Border Patrol Chief Greg Bovino reported that a crowd followed him and his agents, becoming violent at their last stop. In response, they used chemical munitions to clear the area.

A federal judge had ruled that ICE couldn't use tear gas or pepper spray on peaceful protesters. However, another judge temporarily halted this ruling before the incident in the East Isles neighborhood, and Bovino stated that it did not alter their approach.

The policy on home entries

Why you should care:

ICE's policy allowing forced entry into homes without a judicial warrant is under scrutiny. Marcos Charles, ICE Associate Director, claimed that they only enter homes during hot pursuits with criminal or administrative arrest warrants, which courts have deemed justified.

But administrative warrants are only reviewed by ICE supervisors, not judges. Courts have consistently ruled against using them to forcefully enter homes, but agents reportedly did so at ChongLy Thao’s St. Paul house days after a judge deemed it unconstitutional in a similar case.

Dr. David Schultz, a law professor, emphasized that this practice contradicts constitutional law and judicial rulings requiring a judicial warrant.

What they're saying:

"It goes against an enormous body of constitutional law and judicial rulings, including by the Supreme Court, that are unequivocally clear that you need a judicial warrant," he said.

What we don't know:

It's unclear how many warrantless entries have occurred and what specific actions the state attorney general’s office might take.

The Source: FOX 9's Corin Hoggard contributed to this report.

ImmigrationPoliticsCrime and Public Safety