MN sheriff says ICE was too busy in Twin Cities to pick man accused of sex crime

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until WED 6:00 PM CST, Murray County, Lyon County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Nobles County, Rock County
14
Blizzard Warning
until WED 7:00 PM CST, Brown County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Freeborn County, Martin County, Blue Earth County, Watonwan County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

MN sheriff says ICE was too busy in Twin Cities to pick man accused of sex crime

By
Published  January 21, 2026 1:47pm CST
Immigration
FOX 9
Minnesota immigration latest: 10K arrested

Minnesota immigration latest: 10K arrested

Border Control Commander Greg Bovino provided an update on immigration enforcement efforts throughout Minnesota on Tuesday, saying 10,000 people have so far been arrested. FOX 9’s Karen Scullin has the latest.

The Brief

    • Cottonwood County Sheriff Jason Purrington is disputing ICE's account of the release of a man accused of criminal sexual conduct.
    • ICE tweeted a video accusing Cottonwood County of releasing a Guatemalan man accused of child sexual assault, despite an ICE detainer.
    • The sheriff says the department notified ICE they were releasing the man, but ICE told them they were too busy at the time in the Twin Cities to come get the accused criminal.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Cottonwood County Sheriff is pushing back against a post from ICE that the sheriff says "misrepresented the truth" about the release of a man accused of criminal sexual conduct against a teen girl.

ICE blasts sheriff over sex offender's release

The backstory:

In a tweet on Tuesday, ICE shared a video of its officers arresting a Guatemala man accused of criminal sexual conduct. In the tweet, ICE accused Cottonwood County of letting him go free.

"This is who sanctuary city politicians and anti-ICE agitators are defending: Cottonwood County, Minnesota, refused to honor our detainer for this alleged child sexual predator. ICE still arrested him," the tweet reads.

The subject of Minnesota law enforcement honoring ICE detainers has been a controversy during the surge. ICE and the Department of Homeland Security have routinely accused Minnesota officials of not honoring their detainers. Minnesota leaders have argued against those assertions, saying that while some jails, including Hennepin and Ramsey counties, don't honor detainers, most counties do, as does the state Department of Corrections.

Dig deeper:

The man in question, 20-year-old Samuel Arevalo Hernandez, was charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct last week by the Mountain Lake Police Department. According to the charges, Hernandez is accused of engaging in an inappropriate and sometimes abusive sexual relationship with a teen girl. Police say the relationship began when Hernandez was 19 and the girl was 15 and continued until this past summer.

Sheriff says ICE tweet is ‘not true’

What they're saying:

In a statement on Wednesday, the Cottonwood County Sheriff fought back against ICE's accusations, saying the department contacted ICE but was told officers weren't able to pick up Hernandez because they were busy in the Twin Cities.

The sheriff admits ICE put in a detainer request for Hernandez, asking deputies to notify them as soon as possible if Hernandez was granted release. The sheriff says on Jan. 13, the jail was notified that someone had posted bail for Hernandez. The sheriff says a jail employee immediately called ICE to alert agents.

In his statement, Sheriff Jason Purrington writes: "A jail employee spoke with an ICE agent who we are routinely in contact with. That agent stated they were otherwise detained in the metro area and unable to respond to Cottonwood County at this time. ICE stated they would pick [Hernandez] up at a later date. ICE asked for address information for [Hernandez], which was given."

The sheriff goes on to say that the tweet by ICE was "wholly inaccurate and not true and does not represent the facts of this incident."

ImmigrationCrime and Public SafetyMinnesota