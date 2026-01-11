Protesters in Minneapolis call for end to ICE presence

The Brief Anti-ICE protests continue in the Twin Cities, focusing on ICE's presence. Protesters gathered at Victory Memorial Parkway and outside the Federal Whipple Building. Demonstrations have remained mostly peaceful, despite some tensions.



Protests against ICE continue in the Twin Cities, with demonstrators calling for the agency's removal from Minnesota after the fatal shooting of Renee Good in south Minneapolis.

Protesters gather at key locations

What we know:

Protesters gathered Sunday at Victory Memorial Parkway, holding signs with messages like "Shame," "Minnesota Nice is Not ICE," and "Abolish ICE." Their main concern is the anticipated arrival of more federal agents this week.

Tom expressed his frustration, saying, "Hurt and angry is different than violence and wanting to get even or punish or intimidate, which is what this government is trying to do, is intimidate people. They're intimidating the wrong people. Americans won't be intimidated, and they won't be told what to do by a government that thinks it can dictate what they're going to do."

Maggie shared her experience, noting, "This is my first ever protest that I've been to for any issue, and just seeing how many people are coming together, even in you know, freezing weather, to support something that is so important to us, it means the world."

Protests outside the Federal Whipple Building

Why you should care:

Another protest took place outside the Federal Whipple Building, a frequent site for demonstrations. Protesters and ICE agents stood on opposite sides, with the goal of having ICE leave Minnesota.

Despite the division, most protests have remained peaceful, except for an unlawful assembly outside the Canopy at Hilton in downtown Minneapolis on Friday night.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the protests will continue or what the immediate impact will be on ICE operations in Minnesota.