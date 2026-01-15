ICE detains parent at Robbinsdale bus stop, school district says

The Brief Robbinsdale Area Schools said a parent was detained by ICE agents at a school bus stop. All students safely boarded the school bus and arrived at school, the district said. FOX 9 is working to determine if the parent is still in ICE custody.



ICE agents detained a parent at a school bus stop, according to Robbinsdale Area Schools.

What we know:

Robbinsdale school officials said a parent was detained by federal agents at a bus stop the morning of Wednesday, Jan. 14.

Other students at the bus stop, including the child of the detained parent, safely boarded the bus and arrived at school.

The school district says it has trained its bus drivers to not allow unauthorized people onto buses.

The districts added that it also does not keep information about a family's immigration status and follows state and federal laws on data sharing.

What you can do:

Robbinsdale school officials shared links to immigration resources and reminded families that ICE agents need an active warrant signed by a judge to enter school property.

Staff are instructed to call 911 if a person comes onto school property without a legitimate purpose.

There are also remote and online learning options being offered for students who need to be absent for extended periods of time, which can be accessed by contacting the school's principal.

What we don't know:

FOX 9 has reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for information on the parent who was detained, but has not yet heard back.

No details on the parent's current status have been shared.