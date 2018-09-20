Twin Cities metro sees rising water in wake of Thursday's storms
Parts of the Twin Cities metro are seeing some flooding after a rainy and stormy Thursday.
Top Teacher: Laurie McCormick
Fox 9 awarded Laurie McCormick of Sacred Heart Catholic School as one of 2017's Top Teachers.
School bus hit by fleeing car in Robbinsdale
A school bus was hit by a car involved in a police chase Monday morning in Robbinsdale, Minnesota. The bus was carrying grade school-aged students, and 5 children were taken to an area hospital following the crash on 42nd Avenue N.
