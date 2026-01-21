ICE detainees have already filed more habeas petitions than in all of 2025

Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Washburn County, Burnett County, Douglas County
12
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, West Marshall County, Lake Of The Woods County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Marshall County, Kittson County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, Red Lake County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, West Polk County, South Clearwater County, South Beltrami County, Roseau County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Winona County, Mower County, Fillmore County, Dodge County, Steele County, Goodhue County, Watonwan County, Blue Earth County, Chisago County, Yellow Medicine County, Anoka County, Swift County, Ramsey County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, McLeod County, Isanti County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Sherburne County, Lac Qui Parle County, Waseca County, Freeborn County, Brown County, Le Sueur County, Hennepin County, Martin County, Washington County, Rice County, Kandiyohi County, Redwood County, Scott County, Renville County, Buffalo County, Pierce County, Pepin County, Dunn County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Eau Claire County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Stevens County, Todd County, Pope County, Stearns County, Douglas County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Benton County, Kanabec County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County
Extreme Cold Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Houston County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, West Becker County, Wilkin County, Hubbard County, Wadena County, East Otter Tail County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Otter Tail County
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 11:00 AM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, North Itasca County, South Itasca County, Crow Wing County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, North Cass County, Central St. Louis County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Winona County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Wabasha County, Olmsted County, Mower County, Dodge County, South Itasca County, North St. Louis County, South Cass County, Northern Aitkin County, Central St. Louis County, Crow Wing County, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, North Cass County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, South Aitkin County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Steele County, Nicollet County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Rice County, Faribault County, Anoka County, Martin County, Dakota County, Sibley County, Goodhue County, Sherburne County, McLeod County, Wright County, Swift County, Stearns County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Washington County, Hennepin County, Chisago County, Blue Earth County, Redwood County, Mille Lacs County, Todd County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Kanabec County, Pope County, Kandiyohi County, Isanti County, Yellow Medicine County, Benton County, Brown County, Douglas County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Buffalo County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County, Eau Claire County, Dunn County, Chippewa County, Pierce County, Barron County, Pepin County, Polk County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 9:00 PM CST until FRI 2:00 PM CST, Rock County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Jackson County, Pipestone County, Lyon County, Nobles County, Cottonwood County
Extreme Cold Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Norman County, North Clearwater County, West Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Clay County, Hubbard County, East Becker County, North Beltrami County, West Marshall County, Roseau County, West Polk County, West Becker County, Mahnomen County, Grant County, Wilkin County, Pennington County, East Polk County, Red Lake County, Lake Of The Woods County, Kittson County, East Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, East Marshall County
Extreme Cold Watch
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County

ICE detainees have already filed more habeas petitions than in all of 2025

By
Published  January 21, 2026 8:43pm CST
Immigration
FOX 9
ICE detainees have already filed more habeas petitions than in all of 2025

ICE detainees have already filed more habeas petitions than in all of 2025

There have already been more habeas corpus petitions filed this year than in all of 2025. FOX 9's Paul Blume has more on how immigration attorneys are responding to the "dizzying pace" of court proceedings. 

The Brief

    • Federal judges are questioning ICE's tactics in Minnesota as the number of habeas corpus petitions filed in U.S. District Court in the first few weeks of the new year has already surpassed the total number filed in all of 2025.
    • Hundreds of detainees are filing habeas petitions seeking their release or access to a bond hearing in immigration court.
    • Immigration attorneys report a high success rate in these cases.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Federal judges are scrutinizing ICE's methods in Minnesota, leading to the release of several detainees through legal petitions as the number of filings in U.S. District Court explodes during Operation Metro Surge.

‘Dizzying pace’ 

What we know:

Immigration attorneys say they are filing habeas corpus petitions to secure the release of detainees at a "dizzying pace."

The petitions are constitutionally protected challenges to the government’s arrest of an individual. However, the Trump Administration previously suggested suspending those rights.

In the context of immigration enforcement operations, the petitions ask federal judges to either release individuals from custody or grant them a bond hearing in immigration court.

By the numbers:

According to case data reviewed by the FOX 9 Investigators, 312 immigrant detainees had sought habeas relief through Jan. 21.

The number of petitions filed in the district court of Minnesota in the first three weeks of the year has already surpassed the 260 filed in the entirety of 2025.

Detained immigrants often granted relief 

What they're saying:

"This is one of the most difficult times we have had because so many people are being impacted all at once," explained local immigration attorney David Wilson.

Wilson said in a recent five-day stretch, his office filed 45 habeas petitions for detained clients.

"People disappear off the streets and then it can be three or four days before anyone hears from them," Wilson said.

As a result, immigration attorneys are rushing to court because detained individuals are often shipped out of Minnesota to other detention centers within hours of their arrest.

"If they get picked up today, there is a chance that they could be gone by dinner time," Wilson stated. "They do not even make it into the Fort Snelling (Whipple federal) building. If they are there, they are only there for an hour, then they are immediately on a plane to El Paso or somewhere else."

Wilson estimated that detained immigrants are receiving favorable outcomes from federal judges in more than 90% of the habeas filings, leading to their release or access to a bond hearing in immigration court. He says that means individuals are allowed to remain free from detention while they argue to remain in the United States.

Judges order immediate release 

Why you should care:

The surge in enforcement activity has led to an increase in emergency legal filings and raised questions about the legality of ICE's actions and the impact operations are having on families and communities.

In some cases, federal judges have ordered the immediate release of individuals detained by immigration enforcement officers.

Liberian citizen Garrison Gibson was detained without a warrant and later released after a federal judge granted his habeas petition.

Armed federal agents had used a battering ram to break into Gibson’s north Minneapolis home and arrest him in front of his family earlier this month.

A judge found ICE’s conduct violated Gibson’s fourth amendment rights.

"This isn't right, and they are terrorizing people — taking people, tearing families apart," Gibson said following his release.

In a separate case, U.S. District Court Judge John Tunheim ordered the immediate release of a Venezuelan family of six, including a 12-year-old boy after armed agents entered their St. Paul home without a warrant.

They had been shipped off to detention facilities in Texas.

'Not the way we should do things'

The other side:

At a Tuesday news conference inside the Whipple Federal Building, Gregory Bovino, U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commander, defended the ongoing mission, stating, "Our operations are lawful, they are targeted and they are focused on individuals who pose a serious threat to this community."

Last year, the Trump administration floated the idea of suspending habeas rights that are constitutionally protected unless in the case of invasion and rebellion. The last time it happened was during World War II.

"The constitution is clear – and that of course is the supreme law of the land that the privilege of the writ of habeas corpus can be suspended in a time of invasion. So, it is an option we are actively looking at," Stephen Miller, White House Deputy Chief of Staff, said last May.

But in local immigration law offices, attorneys argue there is a much simpler solution to slowing the flood of habeas filings in federal court.

"I really would hope that at some point they (the government) would slow down just a little bit, maybe to read the files, ask some questions, and realize maybe they have the wrong person today, and let that person go. Not traumatize them, put them in a plane, shackle them," said Wilson.

 "I think that we just need to require a little more of our government in deciding who gets detained, who doesn't. And that they take the time to actually read, not just herd cattle into a certain, into a plane and ship them, then start asking questions. That is not the way we should do things."

The Source: This story uses information gathered by FOX 9, including statements from immigration attorneys and federal administration officials. 

ImmigrationMinneapolisMinneapolis ICE shootingPoliticsCrime and Public Safety