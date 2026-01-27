ICE agent barred from entering Ecuadorian consulate in Minneapolis: Report

The Brief The Consulate of Ecuador, located on Central Avenue Northeast in Minneapolis, reportedly barred an ICE agent from entering its premises on Tuesday. Consulate officials say the effort was made to "guarantee the protection of the Ecuadorians who were present at the consular office at that time." A statement since released has called the visit an "attempted incursion."



The Consul of Ecuador in Minneapolis has reported that an ICE agent allegedly attempted to enter its consulate facilities on Tuesday before being barred from doing so by officials.

ICE attempts to enter Consulate of Ecuador in Minneapolis

What we know:

Around 11 a.m., the ICE agent reportedly attempted to enter the Consulate of Ecuador, located on Central Avenue Northeast in Minneapolis.

A statement since released has called the visit an "attempted incursion," while saying that consulate officials immediately prevented the ICE officer from entering the premises" – an effort they say was made to "guarantee the protection of the Ecuadorians who were present at the consular office at that time."

Big picture view:

Thousands of increased federal agents have been present throughout the Twin Cities for weeks as part of an overarching Operation Metro Surge that seeks to apprehend what the Department of Homeland Security describes as the "worst of the worst" violent offenders.

However, the operation has been marred by allegations of constitutional overreaches, arresting the wrong people and the fatal shooting deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretty – both U.S. citizens who were bystanders of enforcement operations.

What's next:

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic says it has immediately submitted a formal note of protest to the Embassy of the United States in Ecuador, requesting that acts of this nature not be repeated at any of Ecuador’s consular offices.