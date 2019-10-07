Human remains found in Menomonie, Wisconsin identified as man missing since March 2018

article

Authorities have identified the remains found in a wooded area in Menomonie, Wisconsin in September as those of a man who has been missing since March 6, 2018.

The remains were found in a wooded area on the 300 block of 28th Avenue Northwest on Sept. 12. They have been identified as those of Lucas Libersky, who was 34 when he was reported missing from his home in Menomonie last year.

Police are considering Libersky’s death suspicious. His death remains under investigation.

